Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sells to billionaire for $22M

2004: A California grand jury indicts Michael Jackson on child molestation charges after determining there is enough evidence to proceed with allegations made against him by a 13-year-old boy he had befriended and spent time with at his Neverland Ranch. On June 13, 2005, a jury found Jackson not guilty on all charges following a nearly five-month long trial.

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch has been sold, according to media reports.

TMZ and the Wall Street Journal report that the 2,700-acre property was purchased by billionaire Ron Burkle for $22 million.

The property north of Santa Barbara, Calif., gained infamy as the site where Jackson invited young boys. Jackson was found not guilty of allegations he molested boys there after a 2003 investigation.

Jackson stated he would never live at the property again after that and did not return to Neverland.

Jackson bought the property for $19.5 million in 1987 after staying there during the production of the song, “Say, Say, Say” with Paul McCartney.

The reported sale price is millions below an attempt to sell the property in 2019 for $31 million.

Jackson’s estate was unable to get the asking price of $100 million following his death. It was listed for $100 million in 2015.