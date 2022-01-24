Mexico in brief: Two die in plane crash in Western Chihuahua

National News

Victims identified as flight school pilot and one of his students

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BorderReport.com Resources

About The Tour

The Border Wall

Live Border Cameras

Meet The Team

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Two people died when a small airplane crashed and burned Sunday in a suburb of Cuauhtemoc, Mexico, El Heraldo de Chihuahua reported.

The victims included a flight instructor from the Manitoba Aviation School and a man who was taking flying lessons, the newspaper reported. The crash happened at 11:45 a.m. on the grounds of the aviation school, near milepost 23 of the Corredor Comercial Road in the town of Alvaro Obregon, according to El Heraldo, which published photos of the wreckage.

Mexican authorities identified the aircraft as a two-seat Van’s RV-6 single-engine airplane.

Mexico recorded 27 accidents involving aircraft during the first six months of 2021, but few of them were fatal. Cuauhtemoc is 290 miles south-shoutwest of El Paso, Texas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.

View live cameras at the border.

Don't Miss

Trending Stories