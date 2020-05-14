Mexico City officials intercept illegal shipping of 15,000 endangered turtles

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There was a big shell of a bust in Mexico City, Mexico. Mexican officials say they intercepted a shipment of more than 15,000 turtles that were being sent “illegally” to china.

Officials say the shipment of turtles did not comply with health standards and did not have proper ownership records.

Authorities discovered the freshwater turtles at the international airport in Mexico City. Mexican officials say many of the turtles are on the “threatened or endangered species” list.

A total of 260 of the turtles in the shipment have already died. The rest were transported to a conservation and research center outside Mexico City.