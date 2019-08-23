Memorials for former governor Blanco move to her Cajun home

Former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco lies in state in the state capitol rotunda in Baton Rouge, La., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Thursday was the first of three days of public events to honor Blanco, the state’s first female governor who died after a years long struggle with cancer.(AP Photo/Michael Democker, Pool)

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Memorial events honoring former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco are shifting to Cajun country, her beloved home region.

A public visitation for the state’s only female governor is scheduled for Friday at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Lafayette. A prayer service will follow in the evening.

Blanco served as governor for one term from 2004-2008 and led Louisiana during hurricanes Katrina and Rita. She died Sunday from cancer at the age of 76.

Elected officials and many former members of her staff were among the hundreds who attended a memorial service in Baton Rouge on Thursday and a public viewing at the Louisiana Capitol.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for Blanco at the cathedral in Lafayette on Saturday. It will be followed by a private burial.