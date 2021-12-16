Melania Trump announces new line of NFTs

Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania perform the tomahawk chop before for Game 4 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(The Hill) – Melania Trump is entering the world of NFTs, selling “breathtaking watercolor art” featuring an image of her eyes to collectors.

The former first lady made the announcement on Thursday, saying the nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, will be released in regular intervals.

The first one, titled “Melania’s Vision,” includes the painting of Trump’s eyes by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon and an audio message.

“My vision is: look forward with inspiration, strength, and courage,” Trump says in the clip.

The sales site for the NFT, priced at $186 as of Thursday morning, says it will provide the collector “with strength and hope” and “an amulet to inspire.”

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be “donated to support children in the foster care community,” a statement said. Trump’s office didn’t respond to ITK’s request for comment about how much of the money will go to charitable efforts. Trump launched her childhood wellness platform, Be Best, while in the White House in 2018.

“I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative,” Trump, who’s kept a relatively low profile since exiting Washington, said in a statement.

“Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community,” she added.

In addition to the NFTs, Trump will be launching a “one-of-a-kind auction of historical importance” next month, a news release from her office said.

Parler, the controversial social media company, will power Trump’s NFT effort, according to her office.

Trump is the latest high-profile figure to get into the NFT market, which allows holders of digital art and collectibles to track ownership. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his NFT collection earlier this month. Michael Cohen, former President Trump‘s ex-personal attorney, recently said he would sell mementos from his time in prison as NFTs.