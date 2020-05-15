Medal of Honor winner dies at 41; saved lives in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 1 : President Donald J. Trump presents the Congressional Medal of Honor to former Army Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Shurer II during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House on Monday, Oct. 01, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Former Army Staff Sgt. Ronald Shurer II, who received the Medal of Honor in 2018 for braving heavy gunfire to save lives in Afghanistan, has died at age 41.

Miranda Shurer said her husband, who was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, died Thursday in a Washington, D.C. hospital.

Shurer was a senior medical sergeant in the special forces in April 2008, when his team encountered heavy fire from enemy militants. He stabilized one wounded soldier, fought his way up a mountain amid gunfire to helped other wounded team members and then joined the fight.

Shurer had received the nation’s highest military honor in a White House ceremony.