Meat producers have beef with vegan industry

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLAS) — A fight is brewing between the vegan industry and meat producers. Those in the meat industry want plant-based meat alternative companies to stop labeling their products with words normally used for meat.

Meat producers say there’s no such thing as a veggie “burger” or vegan “hot dog.” Ranchers and butchers have already convinced legislatures in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri to pass laws making it illegal to mix vegetables and meat in advertising and on product labels.

In a statement, the state of Mississippi says the law is just a way to make things clear, saying: “Consumers who want to buy vegetarian or vegan products need to know without confusion that they are buying food products without meat.”

But now, some vegan companies are cooking up lawsuits to fight back. Upton’s Naturals filed suit the day a new state law took effect prohibiting the advertising of meat-alternative products with words like burgers, hot dogs or bacon.

Research shows vegan meat sales jumped about 14-percent last year, starting to cut a little into the 90-billion dollar meat industry. With multiple states voting to restrict vegan labels, it will come down to a federal ruling to ultimately decide.