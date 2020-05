FILE – This Nov. 25, 2019, file photo shows McDonald’s sign above the fast food restaurant near downtown Los Angeles. The Labor Department issued a final rule Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, that clarifies when a worker is employed by more than one company, an issue that affects franchise businesses such as McDonald’s and firms that have outsourced services such as cleaning and maintenance. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

(CNN) — McDonald’s fans, the fast food chain is throwing in extra fries if you make a purchase on Fridays. Its “Free Fries on Fry Day” deal will run through June 28th.

To get the free treat, you have to make at least a $1 purchase through the McDonald’s app.

The deal involves medium-size fries — one order per customer. And it’s available only at participating McDonald’s locations.