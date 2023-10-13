(The Hill) — Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he supports House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for Speaker, after Republicans nominated him on Friday before recessing for the weekend.

“I support Jim Jordan fully, Jim was a great ally to me. He worked hard,” McCarthy told host John Catsimatidis in an interview on the “Cats and Cosby” radio show. “We came into Congress together.”

The former Speaker referenced Friday’s secret ballot vote, calling it what the public “would think is the primary … inside the conference.” The vote came one day after Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), who secured the nomination originally, dropped out after not receiving enough support from Republicans.

As it stands, Jordan earned 152 votes, beating out Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.) who entered a last-minute bid, but still falling short of the 217 needed to clinch the gavel.

“We’ve got some people not there yet,” McCarthy said. “We just get together, work a little longer and we can have a new Speaker in Jim Jordan next week.”

Jordan is set to go up against Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on the House floor if he can secure enough votes — but there are several members strongly opposed to giving Jordan the gavel.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) told reporters Friday that there was nothing Jordan could do to earn his vote. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) also noted he wouldn’t support the Ohio lawmaker, and that he thinks Jordan couldn’t earn enough votes.

After a historic vote ousted McCarthy from the top role last week, the House been Speakerless. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) is serving in an acting capacity, but the lower chamber cannot vote on legislation without a confirmed Speaker.

McCarthy informed members of his conference after he was removed that he would not be running for Speaker again, urging the Republican conference to “pick somebody else.”