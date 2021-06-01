May 22 drowning at Lake Powell reported by Utah authorities

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials say an Arizona man drowned at Lake Powell recently when winds prevented him from swimming back to his boat.

Subrahmaniyan Mathimohan, 34, died May 22. He was from Phoenix.

He drowned after he slid off the rental house boat’s slide without a life jacket and was unable to swim back. His body was found a day later by a dive team.

Utah’s state medical examiner is doing an autopsy as part of an investigation of the incident.

The drowning occurred on the Utah side of the lake, which straddles the border with Arizona.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories