Maryland man charged with deadly California bus shooting

FILE – In this Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, coroner’s officials work behind a drape to remove the body of a person who was killed when a gunman opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound bus, and wounded five others before the driver pulled over onto the shoulder and the killer got off, in Lebec, Calif., some 75 miles north of Los Angeles. A Maryland man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in the apparently random shooting that killed a woman and injured five other people. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in an apparently random shooting aboard a Greyhound bus in California that killed a woman and injured five other people.

One murder count and five counts of attempted murder were filed Wednesday against 33-year-old Anthony Devonte Williams of Capitol Heights.

He appeared in a Bakersfield courtroom but his arraignment was postponed. Williams was arrested Monday after the shooting on a San Francisco-bound bus as it headed down a freeway northwest of Los Angeles.

Authorities say passengers disarmed the gunman and forced him off the bus.