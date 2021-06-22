Map shows states where half of population is fully vaccinated

(CBS) — There are new signs that America is beating back the pandemic with the help of vaccines — but also indications of potential trouble ahead.

On Monday, a reported 272 people died from the virus in the U.S. That’s one of the lowest numbers since the early days of the pandemic in March 2020. It’s a far cry from just five months ago, when we lost almost 4,500 people in a single day.

But vaccination rates have been slowing, even as a more contagious strain called the “delta variant” is spreading rapidly and 16 states are the only ones that have fully vaccinated more than half of their populations.