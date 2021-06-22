Map shows states where half of population is fully vaccinated

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS) — There are new signs that America is beating back the pandemic with the help of vaccines — but also indications of potential trouble ahead.

On Monday, a reported 272 people died from the virus in the U.S. That’s one of the lowest numbers since the early days of the pandemic in March 2020. It’s a far cry from just five months ago, when we lost almost 4,500 people in a single day.

But vaccination rates have been slowing, even as a more contagious strain called the “delta variant” is spreading rapidly and 16 states are the only ones that have fully vaccinated more than half of their populations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories