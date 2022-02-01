Man arrested for sneaking into hospital, bottle-feeding baby that wasn’t his

Adam Wedig of Des Moines was charged with two counts of criminal trespassing. (Polk County Jail)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested Monday night in a case involving a stranger at an Iowa hospital who was bottle-feeding a baby that wasn’t his.

According to the Des Moines Police, on December 28, 2021, a man snuck into a secured area in the neonatal intensive care unit at a MercyOne hospital by misrepresenting himself as a baby’s father. He was caught on video bottle-feeding the baby.

Image taken from security video shows the man who snuck into MercyOne hospital in Des Moines on December 28, 2021 and fed baby in NICU. (Courtesy: Des Moines Police Department)

Police arrested Adam Wedig, 36, of Des Moines, on two counts of criminal trespassing. Wedig’s motive is unknown, but it is not believed that was trying to harm the baby, according to the Des Moines Police.

Wedig was booked into the Polk County Jail, according to the jail’s website.

In a statement, MercyOne called the incident “extremely troubling” and said it takes the safety and security of its patients and families seriously. The hospital said it has since changed its policies and expanded security to keep similar incidents from happening in the future.