Man wins $1 million lottery for second time

MASSACHUSETTS (CNN) — Rolf Rhodes may be one of the luckiest men in the world. Rhodes won $1 million this week in the state’s $4 million instant jackpot game, but that’s not the first time!

He also won a million dollars back in May of 2018, but chose the one-time payout, so he actually took home $650,000. This time, Rhodes has chosen to get the full $1 million in twenty yearly installments.

But he didn’t take all the lottery money in Massachusetts. According to the lottery, there are still three $4 million prizes and seven $1 million prizes available.