Man who filmed fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery arrested on felony murder charges in his death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (KLAS) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested the man who filmed the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery on felony murder charges. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, William “Roddie” Bryan’s charges stem from the February 23 incident that resulted in Arbery’s death. Bryan will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.

The GBI said Bryan and his video were under investigation for allegedly trying to block Arbery during the chase while he was jogging, TMZ reported.

In previous interviews with national news outlets, Bryan said he didn’t have anything to do with the slaying.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested 2-weeks ago for the shooting and killing of Arbery while he was jogging. The father and son duo told police they pursued Arbery, with another person (later identified as Bryan) recording them on video, after spotting him running in their neighborhood.

This Thursday, May 7, 2020, file photo combo of images provided by the Glynn County Detention Center in Georgia shows Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael. Georgia’s attorney general on Sunday asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities say died at the hands of the two men as he ran through a neighborhood. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

The men said they thought he matched the appearance of a burglary suspect who they said had been recorded on a surveillance camera some time before.

A video of the February shooting shared widely on social media in early May, thrust the case into the national spotlight and prompted widespread outrage.

REMOVES “UNARMED” AND ADDS THAT AUTHORITIES HAVE NOT CONFIRMED THAT ARBERY WAS EITHER ARMED OR UNARMED – People react during a rally to protest the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Brunswick Ga. Two men have been charged with murder in the February shooting death of Arbery, a black man in his mid-20s, whom they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The investigation led by local authorities had seemed stalled and, amid the national uproar, a prosecutor specially appointed last month asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to get involved.

According to TMZ, Bryan is also facing a charge for criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Bryan will be booked into the Glynn County Jail in Glynn County, Georgia.

Information from the Associated Press and TMZ helped in the writing of this report.