Man last seen at Grand Canyon in December subject of search

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Authorities are searching for a Maine man who hasn’t been seen since late last year may be missing at Grand Canyon National Park.

National Park Service officials said Saturday that 60-year-old Stephen Coleman of Portland was last seen Dec. 20 on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

They say Coleman was believed to be traveling alone and indicated he was going hiking in the Grand Canyon.

Authorities say Coleman’s whereabouts are unknown and he may have been transient and traveling in the Arizona area from Maine.

Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Coleman to call the park service’s investigative branch.