Man falls to his death from cliff near Glen Canyon Dam

A visitor stands above the Glen Canyon Dam at Lake Powell on March 28, 2015 in Page, Arizona. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PAGE, Ariz. — Authorities say the body of an Arizona man has been recovered after he reportedly fell off a cliff overlooking the Colorado River near the Glen Canyon Dam Overlook.

National Park Service officials at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area say witnesses reported the man was on top of the rim taking pictures Sunday morning when he fell about 100 feet and then slid approximately 150 feet further.

Park officials say the victim suffered severe trauma and a Coconino County Sheriff’s deputy who rappelled to the body confirmed the man was dead at the scene.

The man has been identified as 25-year-old Orlando Serrano-Arzola of Phoenix. The body was transported to the county Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy.