Man donates coronavirus stimulus check to buying milk to help dairy farmers

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (KLAS) — A man in Wisconsin is stepping up to help dairy farmers who have been taking a hit since the coronavirus pandemic.

Keith Eake used his stimulus check to start the one hundred gallon challenge, so he went to a Kwik Trip convenience store in Neenah, Wisconsin and bought 100 gallons of milk.

The convenience store then donated another 20-gallons to him. He says he got the idea after hearing that dairy farmers were dumping their milk because they couldn’t sell it.

“It’s a shame, and you know, the dairy farmers are the backbone of America, and they’re out there every morning and every night, producing or getting the product that we need every day,” Eake said. “So I thought that this is just a little thing that we can do to help pay them back.”

Eake donated all of the milk he had to the organization ‘Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. He urges others to also buy more milk than they use and donate it to family, friends, and neighbors.