Man catches 112-pound catfish in Mississippi River

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A Missouri man landed a near-record catfish while fishing in the muddy waters of the Mississippi River in St. Louis last week.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wade Kaminski and a friend were out fishing on Friday with baitfish they’d caught earlier in the spring when Kaminski landed the river monster.

Kaminski said the fish chomped down on his bait and he spent eight minutes before getting the enormous blue catfish into his boat.

The two men didn’t have a scale on their boat, so they called around for help. They eventually found a guide near the Gateway Arch monument in St. Louis and raced over to weigh the fish.

The catfish weighed in at 112 pounds, 18 pounds shy of the state record.

After posing with his massive haul, Kaminski told the Post-Dispatch he released the catfish downstream.