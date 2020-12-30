Man attempting to enter US illegally gets caught on border wall

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A man attempting to enter the United States illegally by scaling a border wall became stuck on the divider and had to be rescued, U.S. Border Patrol agents said Wednesday.

The man was found hanging from the metal boundary, which juts out into the Pacific Ocean at the California-Mexico border, agents said.

A man attempting to enter the United States illegally by scaling a border wall became stuck on the divider and had to be rescued, officials say. The 25-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia. pic.twitter.com/rGH5XQOUOV — David Charns (@davidcharns) December 31, 2020

According to officials, the 25-year-old man was hanging above the water line on the American side of the border. He was taken to the hospital for hypothermia.

Most of the border between the United States and Mexico has no boundary. A Texas congressman recently told Congress 25 miles of border wall were added since January 2017.