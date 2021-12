MANHATTAN, NY (KLAS) – Several media reports tonight show a large Christmas tree in midtown Manhattan on fire.

According to reports, this is the tree that sits outside of the Fox News studios on West 48th Street and 6th Avenue.

At least one media outlet in New York City is reporting police quickly arrested a man, but police have not confirmed his involvement in lighting the fire.

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Emergency crews responding to large Christmas Tree fire at Fox News HQ in New York City#Manhattan l #NY

Several streets surrounding the tree has been blocked. At least one person has been detained. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown. pic.twitter.com/kNePdDgR1M — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) December 8, 2021

