Mammoth Mountain opens as snow falls across northern Sierra Nevada

LOS ANGELES — Rain is moving across Northern California and snow is falling in the northern Sierra Nevada.
Friday’s storm comes a week after California finally got a real dose of fall after months of hot, dry weather that created conditions ripe for wildfires.
The Mammoth Mountain ski and boarding resort in the Eastern Sierra opened for the season a day ahead of schedule thanks to last weekend’s storm, and other resorts and ski areas around the state plan openings in the coming days.
Southern California continues cooler than normal but forecasters predict a warm-up Sunday and Monday with Santa Ana winds potentially elevating fire danger.