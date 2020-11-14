Mammoth Mountain opens as snow falls across northern Sierra Nevada

This photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area shows skiers on a chair lift on opening day of the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, Calif., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Rain moved across Northern California and snow began falling in the northern Sierra Nevada on Friday. The latest storm came a week after California finally got a real dose of fall weather after months of hot, dry conditions that fed wildfires. (Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain Ski Area via AP)

LOS ANGELES — Rain is moving across Northern California and snow is falling in the northern Sierra Nevada.

Friday’s storm comes a week after California finally got a real dose of fall after months of hot, dry weather that created conditions ripe for wildfires.

The Mammoth Mountain ski and boarding resort in the Eastern Sierra opened for the season a day ahead of schedule thanks to last weekend’s storm, and other resorts and ski areas around the state plan openings in the coming days.

Southern California continues cooler than normal but forecasters predict a warm-up Sunday and Monday with Santa Ana winds potentially elevating fire danger.