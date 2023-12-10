(NEXSTAR) — Reality TV personality Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, who appeared on the TLC show “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” has died at age 29 after a battle with cancer, her mother June Shannon announced Sunday.

Shannon, better known as Mama June, said in an Instagram post that Cardwell died peacefully around 11 p.m. Saturday and was surrounded by loved ones.

Cardwell’s sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson also shared the news on the social media platform, saying her “heart is completely broken.” Thompson added that watching Cardwell battle cancer has been tough this past year.

“I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college, but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever,” Thompson wrote. “And I promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!”

In January, Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma — also called adrenocortical cancer — according to PEOPLE.

The National Cancer Institute (NIH) states that it is “a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland,” and symptoms include abdominal pain.

It’s unknown what causes it, though the NIH states that certain genetic conditions increase the risk of developing the disease.

Cardwell also appeared on TLC’s “Toddlers and Tiaras.” She is Shannon’s eldest daughter and leaves behind two children.

Talia Naquin and Jocelina Joiner contributed to this story.