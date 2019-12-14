Make up to $15,000, just by moving to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (CNN) — The capital of Kansas is willing to pay people to move there. Topeka officials approved a new program that offers incentives in hopes to attract more people to live and work there.

The program is called ‘Choose Topeka’ and partners with employers to offer $10,000 to renters and $15,000 for those who buy a house.

These incentives are performance-based, once a resident has spent a year living in the community. The city hopes this will boost the area’s population and work toward fostering an “intentional community.”

