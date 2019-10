LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rideshare giant Lyft is launching a new subscription-based membership that you can access for $20 a month. It’s called “Lyft Pink.”

For that, you can 15% off all rides, free bike and scooter rentals and priority pick-up at airports. The company says Lyft Pink members will not have to pay lost and found fees if they leave something in a car.

You can sign up on the waiting list for Lyft Pink right now. The service launches later this year.