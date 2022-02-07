Los Angeles nun, 80, gets prison for $835,000 school theft

The St. James Catholic Church school in Torrance, California, on February 7, 2022. – An ageing nun who stole over $800,000 to bankroll a gambling habit and fund lavish holidays was jailed in California on Monday. Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, swore to a life of poverty when she took her vows six decades ago. But as principal of a Catholic elementary school near Los Angeles, she diverted $835,000 of school funds to pay for gambling jaunts in Las Vegas, a court heard. She also used the money to take luxury trips to swanky resorts like Lake Tahoe, where well-heeled tourists gather to cruise in the summer and ski in the winter. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles nun who stole more than $800,000 to pay for a gambling habit has been sentenced to a year in federal prison.

Eighty-year-old Mary Margaret Kreuper admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance.

She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering. “I have sinned, I’ve broken the law and I have no excuses,” Kreuper told the court via teleconference.

In her plea agreement, Kreuper acknowledged diverting money to pay for personal expenses including gambling expenses incurred at casinos.