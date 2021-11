FILE – In this May 24, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at a news conference at Los Angeles International Airport, in Los Angeles. The top aide for Garcetti is on leave for mocking California politicians and saying she hated labor icon Dolores Huerta. Garcetti said Tuesday, June 22, 2021, that his chief of staff, Ana Guerrero, will “step away” from her responsibilities. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor’s office says the mayor’s positive test occurred Wednesday.

Garcetti, who is fully vaccinated, is on a trip to Scotland for a UN climate conference. His office says he is feeling good and is isolating in his hotel room. The office did not immediately release any additional information.