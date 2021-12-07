Loose camel captured after fleeing nativity scene in Kansas

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (WDAF) — A camel roaming loose for hours in Kansas before being captured had escaped from a live nativity scene, according to police.

Officers with the Bonner Springs Police Department said the camel’s halter broke while the animal was on display at the Agriculture Hall of Fame’s nativity scene Saturday evening. The camel ran away before anyone noticed the issue.

An animal control officer for the police department said people in the area searched for the missing camel until 2 a.m. Sunday but lost sight of the animal.

Dispatchers later notified Bonner Springs police that the camel was running on the K-7 highway around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

“If you’ve heard the unbelievable tales, let us tell you that they are true!” the department wrote on Facebook. Officers and Animal Control spent the entire day chasing down a loose camel.”

Officers cornered the animal in a backyard before it was lassoed and safely “taken into custody” by an animal control officer.

The owners arrived with a trailer, loaded up the camel, and drove home.

“The camel was reunited with its owners and will go back to doing camel things,” the department said.