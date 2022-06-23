SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former San Francisco 49ers halfback Hugh McElhenny died at the age of 93 of natural causes on Friday, June 17, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced in a news release Wednesday.

McElhenny was born and raised in Los Angeles before playing football at the University of Washington. He was drafted during the first round of the 1952 NFL Draft by the 49ers.

He spent the majority of his 13-year NFL career, from 1952-60, with the 49ers. He also played for the Minnesota Vikings (1961-62), New York Giants (1963) and Detroit Lions (1964). After football, he served as a color commentator on 49ers radio broadcasts for six years.

During his NFL days in the 1950s, McElhenny was nicknamed “The King” and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1970. He made six Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams.

McElhenny was a member of the 49ers’ “Million Dollar Backfield,” according to the release. The Pro Football Hall of Fame posted a video in McElhenny’s honor on social media.

McElhenny finished his career with 5,281 rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns.