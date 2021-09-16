Local food bank teams up to fight hunger across Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — September is Hunger Action month and our parent company, Nexstar, is teaming up with Feeding America to fight hunger this month and local food bank, Three Square is a member.

“Happiness. We have food that’s the main thing,” Yasmin Lopez Fernandez a student expressed to 8 News Now.

18-year-old Yasmin Lopez’s smile can be seen even behind her mask because she knows food at home is secured. It is all thanks to the efforts of the Clark County School District and community partners.

“We get help at school and our food winners give us a bag of food which have fruits and vegetables and bread,” adds Yasmin.

Currently, 10 sites around the Las Vegas valley offer food to students from a USDA waiver which allows breakfast and lunch free of charge according to CCSD dietitian Christina Saheb.

A weekly service she says also includes meals for students who are remote learning.

“When creating the breakfast and lunch menu we ensure we follow a pattern. We include protein, whole grains, fruit and vegetables, and milk,” says Saheb.

She also says kids ages two to 18 are eligible regardless of if they are a CCSD student or not.

There are now over 100 food distribution sites for students across the valley.

The pick-up areas are an essential service since one in every three children in the valley experience food insecurities, according to Three Square.

“That doesn’t mean that the child is going hungry. We know many times parents will prioritize food for their child over food for themselves. It means the children are at risk because their household is at risk,” says Jodi Tyson of Three Square.

About a million pounds of food is delivered daily to CCSD’s food services facility near the speedway.

Here the food is produced and sealed for the majority of elementary schools. Meanwhile, secondary schools order the food in bulk and prepare it on-site for those in need, such as Lopez.

“They even give us a turkey for Thanksgiving. We have a full meal,” says Fernandez.

Besides distributing food, Three Square does need donations.

The four corners food drive radiothon is underway and runs through Friday.

You can donate by clicking HERE.

Every dollar donated provides three meals for an individual.