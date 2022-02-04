Local board kills slaughterhouse idea in Carson City

Photograph of a cows in a pasture in the Nevada Carson Valley.

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Lawmakers in Nevada’s capital city ended months of debate by rejecting a proposal to allow construction of a slaughterhouse and meat processing facility near Carson City Airport.

The Nevada Appeal reports the Carson City Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 late Thursday to overturn approval granted in September by the city Planning Commission.

One board member called the proposed Carson Valley Meats site on U.S. 50 the gateway to the city.

Project supporters had emphasized a need for local farm-to-table food sources while opponents said the operation would cause noise, odor and pollution; use more water than stated in its application; and decrease neighboring home values.