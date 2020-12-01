US senators, members of House announce bipartisan COVID-19 relief framework

WATCH:

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLAS/CBS) — U.S. Senators and members of the House of Representatives will announce a bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 emergency relief framework that will help American students, families, businesses, workers, and health care providers during this crisis.

Those making the announcement Tuesday morning include Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Susan Collins (R-ME), Mark Warner (D-VA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Angus King (I-ME), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Maggie Hassan (D-NH).