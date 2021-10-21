Police give update on ‘difficult conditions’ in Brian Laundrie search

TAMPA (KLAS) — An attorney for Brian Laundrie’s family has told news outlets that there is a “strong possibility” the partial remains found Wednesday belong to Laundrie.

The remains, along with a backpack and notebook belonging to Laundrie, were found in an area police near where police were searching. Laundrie is a “person of interest” in the murder of his fiancee Gabby Petito. Authorities have said that Petito died by strangulation.

The Lee County Sheriff held a news conference Thursday at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to give an update on the case. No details were released on the partial remains but the sheriff did discuss the “treacherous conditions” officers were working under.

“We’re talking about water levels up above the chest area. Rattlesnakes, moccasins, alligators,” he said. “While we can’t change the outcome, we can bring justice.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Gabby and the family here. This is tragic but I will tell you this tragedy brings us all together,” said Sheriff Carmen Marceno.

The partial remains are undergoing a forensic process for identification.