Earnhardt Jr., wife, and child not seriously hurt in Elizabethton plane crash

4:50 PM UPDATE:

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for minor injuries according to Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford.

Earnhardt’s injuries were described as just cuts and abrasions.

The sheriff said Earnhardt’s wife and child were also on the plane, along with a pilot, one other passenger, and a family dog.

Kelly Earnhardt tweeted that “everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.”

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

4:40 PM UPDATE:

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been transported to a hospital following a plane crash at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport, according to Carter County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO is unsure of his condition.

The FAA says a Cessna Citation belonging to JRM Air, LLC based in Mooresville, North Carolina rolled off the end of a runway around 3:40 p.m.

Preliminary information indicates that three people on the plane evacuated no injuries were reported to the FAA.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier previously said Earnhardt’s wife was also on the plane.

4:10 PM UPDATE:

Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier says Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were on the plane that crashed at the Elizabethton Airport this afternoon.

They were not injured in the crash according to Carrier.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash at the Elizabethton Airport.

Airport Manager Dan Cogan says a private plane has run off the end of the runway and caught fire. He says all passengers are out of the plane.

Highway 91 at Industrial Drive is closed according to Carter County dispatch.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area.