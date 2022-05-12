LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What started as a small brush fire in California was driven by coastal winds and became an explosive raging fire that tore through an upscale Laguna Niguel neighborhood damaging or destroying at least 20 homes and 200 acres.

Firefighters battled the flames starting Wednesday afternoon and throughout the night.

Orange County Fire Authority Fire Chief Brian Fennessy said the winds experienced during the fire weren’t unusual, but the big difference is the dryness of the vegetation which fueled the fire.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued.