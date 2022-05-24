UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirms 14 children and one teacher are dead in an elementary school shooting.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital says it received 13 children via ambulance or treatment after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

The Uvalde Police Department says the shooter is in custody. The shooter was an 18-year-old male. Abbott said the shooter is dead.

Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said the school has an enrollment of just under 600 students. Uvalde Memorial Hospital said in a Facebook post that it was caring for “several students” in its emergency room. Another hospital, University Health, said it was treating a child and an adult patient from Robb Elementary.