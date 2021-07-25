LIST: The fastest-selling new and used cars in June

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime on display during the AutoMobility LA event, at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Toyota RAV4 compact SUV is the fastest-selling new vehicle, and it is joined by seven additional Toyota models

The fastest-selling new car list is a mix of two extremes: large gas guzzlers and hybrids

Sporty and hybrid/electric vehicles dominate fastest-selling used car list

The latest iSeeCars.com analysis found that the fastest-selling new car during the month of June was the Toyota RAV4, with its hybrid and plug-in variants also making the SUV-dominant list. The fastest-selling used car is the Tesla Model 3, with the Tesla Model S and the Tesla Model X also making a list that consists mainly of sports cars and alternative-fuel vehicles.

Analyzing over one million new and used cars sold in June 2021, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average new car takes 41.7 days to sell and the average used car takes 34.5 days to sell. New cars are selling nearly a week faster than in May, when the average was 47.1 days, and used cars are selling slightly faster compared to 34.8 days during the same time period.

“The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as production interruptions lower the new car and used car supply and dealers are forced to maintain tight inventory levels,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “Full-size SUVs have been in high demand since the beginning of the year, and while that trend has continued, we’re also seeing newly introduced alternative-fuel vehicles in high demand.”

Fastest-Selling New Cars

iSeeCars identified the top 20 fastest-selling new cars, which sell 2.6 to 4.8 times faster than the average new vehicle and average 12.3 days on dealers’ lots. SUVs comprise the vast majority of the the top 20 list, and hybrid vehicles account for five models.

The fastest-selling new vehicle is the Toyota RAV4, which returns to the list after a three month hiatus. It’s joined by its hybrid variants, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid in fifth and the plug-in Toyota RAV4 Prime in eighth. “The Toyota RAV4 is the best-selling SUV in America, and demand has grown while supply has contracted,” said Brauer. “The RAV4 line has also seen renewed interest thanks to the success of the RAV4 Prime, which had its best-ever monthly sales in June, leading some dealers to mark up its price due to high demand, and the RAV4 Hybrid, which Toyotota has struggled to keep in stock since its debut in 2016.”

Five additional Toyotas and one vehicle from its Lexus luxury division make the list, including the Tacoma pickup truck, the 4Runner midsize SUV, the Sienna hybrid minivan, the Lexus IS 350 sedan, the Highlander Hybrid midsize SUV, and the Tundra pickup truck. ”While Toyota has better managed the microchip shortage than most automakers, it maintains a tight inventory, especially for its most popular models,” said Brauer. “Despite its lowered inventory, Toyota remains better stocked than competitors, giving consumers an opportunity to choose Toyota over other brands.”

The Kia Telluride midsize SUV maintains its position as a hot-seller for the sixth consecutive month, while the all-new Kia Carnival minivan makes the list for the third consecutive month. “Kia continues to struggle to meet demand for the Telluride two years after its launch, and dealers continue to charge above MSRP because consumers are willing to pay a premium for this vehicle,” said Brauer. “The Carnival multipurpose vehicle functions like a minivan with sliding doors and three spacious rows of seats, but also takes design cues from the Telluride SUV and has been able to capitalize on the SUV’s success.” The Hyundai Palisade, a similar vehicle to the Telluride that’s produced by the Hyundai-Kia automotive group, also makes the list. “Hyundai recently stopped its lease deals and promotional APR offers due to the SUV’s limited inventory,” said Brauer.

The full-size Cadillac Escalade and its extended variant, the Escalade ESV, appear on the fastest-selling list of new cars for the fifth consecutive month. “The Escalade was redesigned for 2021 to make the premium SUV even more luxurious and technologically advanced, helping it dominate the full-size SUV segment as it captures over half of the segment’s market share,” said Brauer.

Three additional redesigned full-size SUVs from General Motors make the list, including the GMC Yukon, the Chevrolet Tahoe, and the GMC Yukon XL. “General Motors has seen a sales surge for these full-size SUVs, including a 126 percent increase in the GMC Yukon and a 74.3 percent increase for the Chevrolet Tahoe,” said Brauer. “Consumer demand remains strong for full-size SUVs despite the record increases in gas prices.”

The recently released Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, which arrived in dealerships in May, also makes the list. “Hyundai had its best-ever sales month in June, and the critically-acclaimed all-new Hyundai Tucson Hybrid helped contribute to that success,” said Brauer.

Two additional SUVs make their debut on the list: the Subaru Ascent and the Land Rover Defender. “Land Rover has had trouble fulfilling orders for the Defender amid the microchip shortage, and production was recently shut down,” said Brauer. “Similarly, production for the Subaru Ascent recently had to halt for two weeks, creating inventory shortages.”

Fastest-Selling Used Vehicles

iSeeCars also analyzed the top 20 fastest-selling used vehicles. The average used car takes 34.5 days to sell, while the top 20 fastest-selling vehicles average 24.8 days and sell 1.3 to 2.0 times faster than the average used vehicle. The list of fastest-selling used vehicles includes a mix of vehicle types led by sporty and alternative-fuel vehicles.

The Tesla Model 3 is the fastest-selling used vehicle and makes the list for the fourth consecutive month. “The Tesla Model 3 has remained popular since its high-profile debut, thanks to impressive technology and performance, plus a relatively affordable price compared to Tesla’s earlier vehicles,” said Brauer. “Used Model 3’s are so popular that consumers are willing to purchase these used cars that were more expensive than new versions of the vehicle.” Two additional Teslas make the list including the Model S and the Model X. “Tesla continues to see record sales growth for its new vehicles, and that popularity extends to the used car market.”

Eight sports cars and sporty sedans make the list including the MINI Convertible, the Mazda MX-5 Miata, both the coupe and convertible versions of the Chevrolet Camaro, the Chevrolet Corvette, the BMW 4 Series, the BMW 2 Series, and the Subaru WRX. Brauer commented, “Sports cars were a popular vehicle segment throughout the pandemic, and their popularity has continued as consumers have a heightened appreciation for living life to the fullest.”

The Kia Telluride also makes the list, and it is joined by a similar vehicle from the same manufacturer, the Hyundai Palisade. “These vehicles debuted for the 2020 model year and are in limited supply in both the new and used car marketplace,” said Brauer. “Given the markup and scarcity of new Kia Tellurides, used versions are appealing to consumers unable to locate a new model.”

Three hybrid vehicles make the list: the Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, the Toyota Highlander Hybrid, and the Honda Insight. “The Honda Clarity debuted in 2018, while the Honda Insight debuted in 2019, so used versions are just now becoming available,” said Brauer. “Hybrid vehicles have been in high demand both as new and used cars, and that demand has intensified as gas prices continue to rise.”

“Car buyers who are making a new or used car purchase might have difficulty finding the most in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them in the used car marketplace,” said Brauer. “Vehicle inventory is expected to remain tight for the remainder of the year, so consumers who are in the market for one of these fast sellers will need to act quickly when they see their target car for sale.”

Fastest-Selling Cars By City

iSeeCars analyzed the data geographically to find the fastest-selling new cars in the top 50 most populous metro areas.

Fastest-Selling New and Used Cars in June By City City New Vehicle Days to Sell (Average) Used Vehicle Days to Sell (Average) Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM Nissan Sentra 8.4 Honda Civic 17.7 Atlanta, GA Toyota RAV4 5.1 Tesla Model 3 10.4 Austin, TX Cadillac Escalade 2.2 Mitsubishi Outlander 12.8 Baltimore, MD Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 6.8 Volkswagen Golf GTI 17.0 Birmingham, AL Toyota RAV4 4.6 Honda Civic 21.0 Boston, MA-Manchester, NH Toyota 4Runner 8.9 MINI Countryman 16.8 Charlotte, NC Toyota Tacoma 4.3 Jaguar F-Pace 11.9 Chicago, IL Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 7.6 Honda Accord Hybrid 17.6 Cincinnati, OH Toyota Sienna 5.0 Volkswagen Jetta 17.1 Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH Volkswagen Taos 7.9 BMW X1 18.3 Columbus, OH Lexus RX 350 5.3 Subaru Forester 13.4 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Toyota 4Runner 3.5 Tesla Model 3 11.6 Denver, CO Kia Telluride 5.6 Chevrolet Corvette 16.1 Detroit, MI Cadillac Escalade 5.6 Mitsubishi Outlander 16.7 Fresno-Visalia, CA Chevrolet Traverse 14.2 Toyota C-Hr 20.3 Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, MI Toyota Tacoma 6.0 Kia Sorento 17.8 Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC Kia Seltos 5.0 Honda Civic 17.0 Greenville-Spartanburg, SC Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 12.5 Honda Civic 17.8 Harrisburg-Lancaster-York, PA Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 3.8 Honda HR-V 23.2 Hartford & New Haven, CT Subaru Outback 5.3 Hyundai Santa Fe 21.0 Houston, TX Toyota RAV4 5.5 BMW 4 Series 10.4 Indianapolis, IN Kia Telluride 1.3 GMC Yukon 22.7 Jacksonville, FL Chevrolet Traverse 4.8 Dodge Durango 18.1 Kansas City, MO Subaru Crosstrek 3.6 Toyota 4Runner 19.7 Las Vegas, NV Hyundai Palisade 3.4 Toyota RAV4 13.8 Los Angeles, CA GMC Yukon XL 3.1 MINI Convertible 9.6 Memphis, TN Hyundai Palisade 6.7 Nissan Sentra 17.8 Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL Hyundai Palisade 9.7 Maserati Levante 16.7 Milwaukee, WI Jeep Wrangler 4xe 5.7 Subaru Legacy 15.6 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Land Rover Defender 8.1 Subaru WRX 16.3 Nashville, TN Chevrolet Traverse 5.9 Chevrolet Corvette 15.4 New York, NY Chevrolet Colorado 5.6 Tesla Model 3 15.1 Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News,VA Kia Carnival 6.3 Nissan Pathfinder 18.0 Oklahoma City, OK Toyota RAV4 8.1 Subaru Outback 13.7 Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL Toyota Tacoma 5.4 Honda Civic 16.6 Philadelphia, PA Toyota RAV4 5.9 Chevrolet Camaro 16.6 Phoenix, AZ Subaru Crosstrek 3.8 Tesla Model 3 9.1 Pittsburgh, PA Subaru Ascent 3.4 Honda Civic 23.3 Portland, OR Toyota Corolla 4.0 Subaru Ascent 15.3 Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC Hyundai Palisade 7.1 Honda Accord Hybrid 15.5 Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA Toyota RAV4 2.6 Chevrolet Bolt EV 9.5 Salt Lake City, UT Chevrolet Trailblazer 3.0 Volkswagen Atlas 18.6 San Antonio, TX Toyota RAV4 9.2 Gmc Yukon XL 15.7 San Diego, CA Toyota Tundra 8.2 Toyota Prius Prime 13.1 San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Chevrolet Traverse 12.1 Chevrolet Bolt EV 11.2 Seattle-Tacoma, WA Toyota RAV4 5.1 Chevrolet Bolt EV 14.6 St. Louis, MO Toyota 4Runner 5.4 GMC Yukon 26.6 Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FL Toyota Tacoma 2.7 Kia Niro 16.5 Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Nissan Sentra 8.4 Chevrolet Bolt EV 9.0 West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL Toyota RAV4 5.1 Chevrolet Camaro 13.3

The fastest-selling new vehicle in the most cities is the Toyota RAV4 in eight cities, and the fastest-selling used vehicle is the Honda Civic in six.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over one million new and used car sales (model years 2016-2020 for used cars) from June 2021. The number of days that each car was listed for sale on iSeeCars.com was aggregated at the model level, and the average days on market for each was mathematically modeled. Heavy-duty vehicles, models no longer in production prior to the 2021 model year, and low-volume models were excluded from further analysis.

