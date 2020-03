HONOLULU, HI – DECEMBER 26: Hawaii Lieutenant Governor, Joshua Green (D), speaks at the press conference before the Hawaii Tennis Open at Ward Village on December 26, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The lieutenant governor of Hawaii gives his take on defeating coronavirus in the state. On Thursday, Lt. Governor Josh Green tweeted, “My recommendations on how we address the spread of the virus now. I don’t want to be alarmist, but our entire community needs to take this seriously. In addition to these actions, everyone needs to stay home with exceptions of getting food/groceries and medical care.”

Below is a list of Green’s suggested guidelines: