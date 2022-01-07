Legendary Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94

SANTA MONICA, CA – JULY 20: Actor Sidney Poitier attends the opening night of “Born For This” at The Broad Stage on July 20, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Legendary and beloved actor Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94.

According to Eyewitness News in the Bahamas, Poitier’s death was confirmed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Poitier, a Bahamian-American, was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor. He won for his starring role in the 1963 film “Lilies of the Field.” He also starred in other classic movies in the 1950s and 1960s such as “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” “In the Heat of the Night,” and “To Sir With Love.”

Poitier was credited with trailblazing the way for other actors of color.

A play dubbed “Sidney” which is headed to Broadway was recently announced. It chronicles his early life in the Bahamas to eventually becoming a leading man in Hollywood.

No information has been released on the circumstances of his death.