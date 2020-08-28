Lawsuits seek $3 billion in teen’s death at Seattle protest zone

Two people walk past a memorial Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Seattle, for people of color believed to have died in police custody, where several streets are blocked off in what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The father of a special-needs teen-ager who was killed in Seattle’s “occupied” protest zone has filed three $1 billion lawsuits.

Law firm Oshan & Associates is representing Horace Anderson, father of Lorenzo Anderson — the teen who died in on June 20 in the “CHOP/CHAZ” (Capitol Hill Organized Protest / Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone) demonstrations.

The separate lawsuits name the City of Seattle, King County and the state of Washington, alleging direct responsibility for “creating a hazardous, and lawless situation that resulted in the shooting death of (Anderson’s) son.” The lawsuits were filed Thursday, according to the law firm’s news release.

“This case warrants punitive or exemplary damages in order to punish the City of Seattle, County of King, the State of Washington and their agents for their outrageous conduct that allowed lawlessness to reign,” said attorney Evan M. Oshan. “Such failure to protect citizens must not be allowed to happen again.”

Demonstrators occupied several blocks around the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct and a park for about two weeks after police abandoned the precinct following standoffs and clashes with protesters calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality.