Lassen National Park campsites close due to foraging bears

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lassen Volcanic National Park in northern California has temporarily banned overnight camping in some parts of its park after several interactions between campers and foraging bears.

The decision was made to close down back-country camping in the Twin, Rainbow, Swan and Snag Lake areas after multiple visitors reported that bears had come to their campsites and searched their backpacks for food.

The Sacramento Bee reported that the areas will remain open for hiking, but the park warns visitors to be careful.

The National Park Service website said the policy will not only protect campers but “protect the bears by promoting the offending bear(s) to return to normal foraging behavior.”