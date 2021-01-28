Las Vegas man facing federal charges after allegedly using CARES Act money to buy Tesla, Bentley and condos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of filing bank loan applications fraudulently seeking more than $1.9 million in forgivable loans under the CARES Act designed to help small businesses through the pandemic.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Jorge Abramovs, 40, is facing five counts of bank fraud, one count of making false statements to a bank, and five counts of money laundering.

The indictment alleges that Abramovs obtained nearly $2 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans from seven different lenders by, among other things, submitting multiple loan applications in the names of three different businesses while falsely claiming to have numerous employees earning wages. The indictment further alleges that Abramovs used the PPP funds for personal (rather than business) purposes, including purchasing a Tesla, a Bentley, two condominiums, and paying his home mortgage.

In the nine months since the PPP began, Fraud Section attorneys have prosecuted more than 100 defendants in more than 70 criminal cases. The Fraud Section has also seized more than $60 million in cash proceeds derived from fraudulently obtained PPP funds, as well as numerous real estate properties and luxury items purchased with such proceeds.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form