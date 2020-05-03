LAPD officer wounds fellow officer in off-duty shooting

BARSTOW, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of shooting and wounding a fellow officer while they were off-duty at a Southern California recreation area.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the desert south of Barstow. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says deputies found a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He’s expected to survive.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Ishmail Tamayo on suspicion of attempted murder. It wasn’t known if Tamayo has an attorney.

Tamayo, the shooting victim and a third off-duty officer were camping and shooting guns when the incident occurred.