LA Kings suspends mascot after sexual harassment lawsuit

FILE – In this Thursday, June 14, 2012 file photo shows Bailey, the Los Angeles Kings’ mascot covered in confetti at the end of a parade celebrating the teams’ winning of the Stanley Cup in the NHL hockey championship at Staples Center, Los Angeles, Calif. The Los Angeles Kings has suspended the man who performs as the ice hockey team’s mascot after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against him. The team suspended Tim Smith, who portrays Bailey the lion and is the senior manager of game presentation and events for the team after the suit was filed by a former member of the Kings Ice Crew, ESPN reported. The lawsuit against Smith, the Kings and team owner AEG Corp. seeks more than $1 million in damages. The team said it plans to conduct an investigation. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have suspended the man who performs as the ice hockey team’s mascot after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against him by a former female employee.

ESPN reported the team suspended Tim Smith. Smith portrays the lion mascot called Bailey and is the senior manager of game presentation and events.

A lawsuit filed by a former female employee against Smith, the Kings and team owner AEG Corp. seeks more than $1 million in damages. The woman was a member of the Kings Ice Crew, the team’s brand ambassadors.