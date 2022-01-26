L.A. marks 2 years since helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others

It’s been two years since the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna; John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri Altobelli, 46, their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Christina Mauser, 38; Sarah Chester, 45, her daughter Payton Chester, 13; and pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.

The tragedy shook Los Angeles, sending crowds into the streets to together mourn the Lakers hero, whose image appeared in artwork on streets across the city’s neighborhoods.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 26, 2022.