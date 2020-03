Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant smiles to the crowd during a ceremony before Bryant’s last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(CNN) — A fan now owns memorabilia from Kobe Bryant’s final NBA game, after paying more than $30,000 for it.

The items include the towel that Bryant draped over his shoulder when he gave his farewell speech. They also include tickets to his final game on April 13, 2016.

Lakers collector David Kohler got them at an auction Sunday for about $33,000. The fan that originally acquired the towel sold it for about $8,000. But, since Bryant’s death, items have been selling for more at auctions.