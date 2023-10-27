LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WDKY) — A Kentucky man is dead after a hunting accident involving a wounded deer.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said 37-year-old Jared Hausfeld, of Versailles, was injured while struggling with the deer.

Initial reports from the Kentucky Medical Examiner said Hausfeld was tracking and trying to harvest the deer at the time.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office removed Hausfeld from an area in Lawrenceburg, in Anderson County, around 2:30 p.m. Saturday after authorities received a “fatal hunting incident notification.”

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the investigation is ongoing.

According to his obituary, Hausfeld loved sharing his love of the outdoors with his wife of 12 years and their three sons.

“A country boy at heart, he loved the outdoors and wanted to share that passion with his family by taking them on camping and boating trips and teaching his sons to hunt and fish. He took care of their acreage and cattle, and always had a building project he was working on at home,” reads the obituary.