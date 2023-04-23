(KTLA) – The sister of Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for her role in a 2019 murder at a Southern California casino.

Kimesha Williams, the elder sister of Leonard, and another woman named Candace Townsel were convicted in February of first-degree murder, robbery and elder abuse, ESPN reported.

Townsel also received a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In September 2019, the women followed an 84-year-old into a bathroom at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula. They robbed her and left her in the bathroom unconscious.

Assad suffered a broken skull in the attack, according to ESPN, and she died five days later.

Williams’ relationship with Leonard was confirmed to The Press-Enterprise by relative Denise Woodard in 2019, though Woodard stressed that Leonard “didn’t have anything to do with this.”