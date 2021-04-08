Kansas lawmakers likely to pass bill on transgender athletes

Kansas state Reps. Jerry Stogsdill, left, D-Prairie Village, Kristey Williams, center, R-Augusta, and Steve Huebert, right, R-Valley Center, confer in a hallway during a break in negotiations with the Senate over education policy at the Statehouse, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. Williams and Huebert agreed with senators to push forward a proposed ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s school sports, but Stogsdill has called the measure “morally wrong.” (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — LGBTQ-rights advocates in Kansas are relying on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly or the courts to block a ban on transgender athletes in girls’ or women’s school sports.

Conservatives on Thursday moved to push the proposal through the GOP-controlled Legislature.

The House approved the bill late Thursday, 76-43, and the Senate was expected to follow. Gov. Kelly has hinted strongly that she plans to veto the measure.

Supporters argued that they’re preserving decades of hard-won opportunities for “biological” girls and women to compete in K-12 sports and win college athletic scholarships. But the state’s first transgender lawmaker called the push for the bill “heart-breaking.”