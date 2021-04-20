Jury reaches verdict in Derek Chauvin trial, to be read Tuesday afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A verdict has been reached in the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd.

The verdict will be read Tuesday afternoon, between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. PST.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The jury deliberated over parts of two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.

